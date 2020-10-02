New York police searching for missing 3-year-old boy

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police are attempting to locate a missing 3-year-old boy.
Police tell WIVB on Friday at 2:14 p.m., 3-year-old Matt Brown left 742 E. 2nd St.
He is white, with short blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing a blue jacket and underwear. Police say he also has a scratch on his lower back.
Brown does not have any shoes on and was last seen walking south on Cheney St from E 2nd St.
According to police, his mother lives on E 2nd St. and his father, also Matt Brown, lives in Frewsburg.
Jamestown Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 716-483-7536.
