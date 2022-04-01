RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you didn’t look at your calendar today, you may have thought there was something wonky happening in the world. April Fool’s Day does a good job at bringing the humor out of the internet.

CBS 17 rounded up the “news” you may have seen today that was not true.

Holiday Inn moving to Five Points?

There was some talk Friday morning about Raleigh’s iconic Holiday Inn hotel moving to the Five Points neighborhood.

This isn’t quite right.

The Holiday Inn on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh was purchased by a developer. The building won’t be relocated.

Instead, plans are to demolish the historic cylinder-shaped building and replace it with something new.

Zebra-mounted police in Hillsborough

Zebras “Ponch” and “John” will be joining the ranks of the Hillsborough Police Department, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police Chief Duane Hampton was quoted saying, “We have been looking at starting a mounted unit for a long time. With us using Zebras we are paving the way for more agencies to help these endangered animals.”

Apparently, officers would receive extra training in care, riding and tactics before deploying. It could be an innovative idea but our best guess is this is false. On the off chance that this is true on April 2, you can be sure this CBS 17 reporter would ask for a zebra ride.

Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division

(Photos courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

A sheriff’s office in Virginia is introducing a new member of its Super Secret Squirrel Investigations Division.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Stan Lee will enforce the county’s litterbug law.

The sheriff’s office said, “Stan is a multi-role deputy who will also be on the lookout for those who are running with scissors, those who enter the water prior to 30 minutes after eating, and those individuals who are stepping on cracks.”

This sheriff’s office likes to go all out for April Fool’s Day. Last year they announced new self-driving cars that would be used to pick up wanted criminals.

Brewing potatoes in Cumberland County

New beer alert from Dirtbag Ales and Taproom in Hope Mills.

The brewery is introducing a brew using the good stuff: potatoes.

Yukon golds, russets, and red potatoes make for a “fluffy and creamy beer” according to the brewery’s Facebook page. It all comes together for a medium to light “starch texture” with “notes of butter”.

Sounds tasty as a side to your steak but as a drink? Maybe not. Good news, or bad for spud enthusiasts, the new drink announcement is another April Fool’s joke.

Grow your own sliders

An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Talk about farm to table! White Castle announced Friday it was offering ‘Castle seeds’.

Plant these babies and you can have yourself homegrown sliders in no time.

CBS 17 checked the company’s website and the seeds were already listed as sold out by noon. However, you may not be missing out as this is another company getting creative on April Fool’s Day.

Duke Blue firetruck coming to Durham FD

The Durham Fire Department also joined the hijinks with a social media post that drew strong reactions from basketball fans.

Durham Fire Department photo shows a rendering of Duke blue fire truck.

The department took to social media to share seemingly real designs of a new fire engine with an unmistakable paint color – Duke blue.

The post said, “Considering Duke is playing in the Final Four tomorrow, we decided today was a good day to announce that the new Engine 2 will be coming in a “Duke Blue” color scheme! We’re so excited to see it out in Durham soon!”

By 2 p.m. the joke had gotten over 400 reactions on Facebook and the Chapel Hill Fire Department chimed in as well with photos of one of their Carolina blue engines.

Nevertheless, CBS 17 spoke with Fire Chief Bobby Zoldos who confirmed it was, in fact, another joke added to the pile in an attempt to drum up interest in the department’s new recruitment window that opened Friday.

Adding to the fun, Zoldos said some firefighters who believed the news began making requests to transfer into Engine 2 or out of it, depending on their basketball allegiances.