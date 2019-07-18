NH passes law requiring public schools to provide free feminine hygiene products in bathrooms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire middle and high schools are now required to provide free feminine hygiene products to students.

Calling it an issue of “equality and dignity,” Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Wednesday to require all female and gender-neutral bathrooms in middle and high schools to stock free menstrual products. Supporters say lack of access to such products contributes to “period poverty” as girls whose families can’t afford the products stay at home or miss class when they have to get the supplies from a school nurse.

Sununu said the new law will help ensure young women can learn without disruption and free of shame or stigma. Opponents said the bill amounts to an unconstitutional unfunded mandate.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss