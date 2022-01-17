Nightly closures continue at Wade Ave. near I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation will have nightly closures for a section of Wade Avenue.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. before the Interstate-440 interchange. One lane will close so crews can prepare for the demolition of the old I-440 east bridge over Wade Avenue.

Then, from midnight through 5 a.m., all eastbound lanes of Wade Avenue will close at the interchange while workers remove the structure. Eastbound drivers will detour onto I-440 west and Hillsborough Street to turn around and access eastbound Wade Avenue and I-440 east.

Tuesday night through next week, the westbound side of Wade Avenue will close. Those drivers will detour onto I-440 east and Lake Boone Trail to turn around and access westbound Wade Avenue and I-440 west.

NCDOT advises drivers to plan for delays and detours.

The closures are part of a $475 million plan to improve traffic flow on the Raleigh Beltline. NCDOT said the stretch of road is often slowed by bottleneck traffic and is the oldest section of I-440. The project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2023.

