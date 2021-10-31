Nine people shot at Halloween party in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, A.R. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nine people have been shot with one critically injured at a Halloween party late Saturday night.

According to police, an emergency call came in just before midnight for a shooting at Octavia’s Activity Center on the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard in Texarkana.

There were more than 200 people at the address for a Halloween party at the time when the suspect opened fire.

When police arrived there were fights happening at the scene. It is not yet known if the suspect was an attendee at the party prior to the shooting.

Of the nine people who were shot, one is critically wounded and five total are being treated at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The other four are at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

Police said some of the wounded drove themselves to the hospital.

Additionally, officers also said they do not currently have a suspect in custody.

