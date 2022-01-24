No charges for Johnston County deputy who shot suspect during drug arrest, DA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed against a Johnston County deputy who shot a suspect while law enforcement served an arrest warrant in May 2021, the district attorney said.

Susan Doyle, the Johnston County district attorney, announced Monday that Deputy Michael Wilson was justified in his shooting of Oshea Quashon Massey on May 5, 2021.

Wilson was part of a team of law enforcement officers who were tasked with locating and arresting Massey on a series of charges including possession of a firearm by a felon and various drug charges, Doyle said.

Massey, who was a validated gang member, was said to be armed and dangerous ahead of the operation.

On May 5, 2021, The suspect was tracked to a location on East Branch Street in Benson.

Law enforcement located Massey in the passenger seat of a vehicle at that location, Doyle said. The driver immediately put their hands up but Massey did not.

Doyle said Massey was bent over and concealed his hands near the floorboard of the vehicle despite commands from deputies.

Wilson saw Massey jerk his body and hands toward the deputy, Doyle said.

“Wilson fired one shot toward Massey with his duty-issued Glock 17 firearm. Wilson was approximately 20 feet away from Massey at the time he fired his weapon,” Doyle said.

Massey was shot in the wrist.

Officers on scene began to render aid to Massey before he was transported to WakeMed for treatment.

The SBI was called to investigate.

Officers seized a loaded Taurus firearm from the vehicle along with a cell phone, two scales, small baggies containing what law enforcement believed to be heroin and marijuana.

Massey was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital and later indicted on federal drug charges.

Doyle said Wilson’s use of force was both reasonable and warranted due to the deputy’s belief there was an imminent threat of deadly physical force from the suspect.