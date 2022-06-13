DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County district attorney said Monday there will be no charges in three separate officer-involved shootings that occurred in January.

Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry said she wrapped up her review of investigations into the shootings that occurred Jan. 4, 12, and 14.

“Over the past week, DA Deberry informed Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews, and Duke University Police Chief John Dailey, respectively, that the District Attorney’s Office will not be seeking criminal charges in these matters,” Deberry said in a release.

Jan. 4 shooting

The district attorney said Durham County Deputy Timothy Price shot and killed Stephanie Monique Wilson on Jan. 4 at a home on John Jones Road in Bahama.

Click here to read the DA’s findings

Wilson was armed with a shotgun and refused to put it down during a stand-off with law enforcement.

Wilson broadcast parts of the standoff on Facebook Live where she can be heard saying “I’m not putting this gun down,” the DA’s report says.

Price shot Wilson when she aimed the shotgun at law enforcement on the scene.

Deberry said Price saw Wilson getting into a “shooting stance” when he opened fire. The action by Wilson “constituted an imminent threat of deadly force” and Price’s actions were not excessive.

Jan. 12 shooting

Officer Richard Gamboa Jr. shot and killed a man who was attacking a convenience store clerk with a broken bottle.

Click here to read the DA’s findings

Charles Walker Piquet, 51, had already cut his own throat with the broken bottle before attacking the clerk at the Circle K in the 100 block of Highway 54.

Gamboa shot and killed Piquet as he was on top of the clerk, threatening her with the bottle.

The clerk claimed to have been shot by officers during the incident, the DA’s report says.

Jan. 14 shooting

Raishawn Steven Jones took a Durham police officer’s gun at a Duke emergency room and was able to fire a shot before being killed by First Sgt. Lex Popovich, the district attorney said.

Click here to read the DA’s findings

The incident took place just before 1 a.m. at the emergency department of Duke University Hospital, according to Duke Health officials.

Deberry said Popovich was justified in shooting Jones due to the suspect’s ability to harm the Durham police officer.