No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Carolinas, health officials say

Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with a coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (Chinatopix via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – Health officials have provided an update on the spread of the Coronavirus.

They say no cases have been confirmed in South Carolina or North Carolina.

State health departments are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health departments and health care providers to closely monitor the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21 in Washington state.

There are now five confirmed cases in the United States.

“While people should take this new virus seriously, at this time of year, respiratory illnesses in people in North Carolina are most likely due to infection with influenza or viruses that cause the common cold,” said State Health Director and DHHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson.

“People should take precautions to protect themselves and others from these infections, including washing your hands frequently, covering your cough, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and making sure you have gotten your annual flu shot.”

Health officials say the risk to the general public in North Carolina is considered low at this time and departments in the Carolinas are taking necessary precautions.

The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control officials will speak about their work with the Coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.