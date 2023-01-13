RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Veterans facing suicidal crisis will be able to get emergency health care at no-cost from both VA and non-VA facilities starting Jan. 17, White House officials said in a Friday release.

Officials said this will include “inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.”

Also, veterans do not need be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit, the release said.

Officials shared that this care expansion will help more veterans and prevent veteran suicide by making sure veterans have access to care while facing times of crisis.

This expanded care will increase access to “acute suicide care for up to nine million veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA,” officials said.

VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough shared just how important this access to care is for veterans.

“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve – no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” said McDonough. “This expansion of care will save veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that.”

Officials said that individuals who are eligible under this expansion, regardless of their VA status, are:

— Veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.

— Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

— Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal crisis, some resources are:

Texting or calling 988

— The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

— The Veterans Crisis Line: online here or text 838255

— Hopeline—Online here or call 919-231-4525

— Other crisis prevention and support resources can be found HERE.