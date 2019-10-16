No public threat following fatal shooting at Fayetteville gun range

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday at a gun range was self-inflicted.

Just before 6 p.m. police were dispatched to Jim’s Pawn Shop located on 4632 Yadkin Rd. for reports of a shooting. Police say there is also a gun range located at the business.

A woman was found in the indoor shooting range with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

While homicide detectives initially took up the case, Fayetteville police said Wednesday the death was ruled a suicide.

