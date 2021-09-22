No vax, no test, no show: Duke Energy Center sets new COVID rules

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts is following suit with other events centers by implementing new COVID-19 rules. The new measures go into place Oct. 1.

Companies who call the center home like Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Opera, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Theatre, and PineCone announced they would require proof of vaccination or negative PCR tests from their audiences. Tests must be completed 72 hours prior to the event.

Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will also be required to wear a mask.

Duke Energy Center said anyone who cannot provide proof of vaccination or negative test may contact the tickets office for other options.

In a press release, the center said, “These policies and procedures are being put in place as part of the resident companies’ commitment to creating a safe and comfortable environment for performers, audiences, staff, and volunteers.”

Other safety protocols like meeting HVAC air filtration and circulation system requirements and enhanced cleaning procedures have also been put in place.