Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN)- NOAA and Colorado State University still believe the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be an above-normal season.

Experts reduced the predicted number of storms by one.

Colorado State University researchers are predicting 18 named storms and 8 hurricanes. NOAA is now predicting between 14 and 20 named storms and 7 hurricanes. The updated outlook includes the three tropical storms that have already developed this season (Alex, Bonnie, and Colin).

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

“I urge everyone to remain vigilant as we enter the peak months of hurricane season,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. The experts at NOAA will continue to provide the science, data and services needed to help communities become hurricane resilient and climate-ready for the remainder of the hurricane season and beyond.”

CSU researchers predict the 2022 hurricane activity will be about 120% of the average season. By comparison, 2021’s hurricane activity was about 120% of the average season, according to CSU.

The 2021 hurricane season had 21 named storms. Seven were hurricanes and two made landfall in the U.S., including Nicholas and hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana and then brought devastating flooding to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast US.

Right now, the tropics remain quiet. The National Hurricane Center expects no development over the next five days. A plume of Sarahan Dust continues to come off the coast of Africa. This is helping to hinder development since tropical development has a hard time overcoming convection and dry air. Wind shear also is also increased, which basically tears apart any potential development.

According to the CBS 17 Storm Team, mid-August is typically when the dust peaks in the far Atlantic. Development should ramp back up later this month as we inch closer to peak season, which is typically mid-september.

Nearly 80 percent of storm development occurs in the months of August, September, and October.

“Communities and families should prepare now for the remainder of what is still expected to be an active hurricane season,” said Ken Graham, director of the National Weather Service. “Ensure that you are ready to take action if a hurricane threatens your area by developing an evacuation plan and gathering hurricane supplies now before a storm is bearing down on your community.”