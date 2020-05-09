North Carolina EBT cards can now be used to buy groceries online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This is the first-week people receiving state food and nutrition services can purchase groceries online using their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

This move allows people to buy food while practicing social distancing during the pandemic.

Current authorized EBT retailers include Amazon and Walmart.

Groceries will be delivered to your home, or you can pick them up without having to enter the store.

This process also helps families with transportation and mobility barriers, according to officials.

David Locklear is the NC DHHS Deputy Director, Economic and Family Services, and Division of Social Services.

“I think we realize that many people across the state live in communities with limited access to affordable and nutritious food,” Locklear said. “The ability to purchase food online provides options for people living in those areas that we sometimes call food deserts, because they may have limited transportation.”

North Carolina plans to continue the online purchasing process beyond the pandemic.

The state is encouraging more EBT retailers to get federal approval to be authorized online retailers.

More information for retailers is available on the USDA website here.

If you would like more information about North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services you can visit its website here.

