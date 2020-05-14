North Carolina immigrants face unique set of challenges during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In a survey of North Carolina immigrants, Siembra NC found financial help and assistance with food topped the list of challenges. It’s the same concern Americans across the country are facing.

Uniquely, it also found immigrant parents don’t feel they have enough support to help with their children’s education and homework. The survey found limited English made it difficult for parents to be involved in their child’s education while classes remained off-campus.

“We have parents that we work with every day that already have issues being able to access educational resources for their children and I think this created an even bigger disparity of communities that were already vulnerable. We’re just seeing more of that systemic inequity all around,” said Kelly Morales, rapid response coordinator at Siembra NC.

Siembra NC surveyed Latin immigrants in Alamance, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, Orange, Guilford, Randolph and Wake counties.

The organization says immigrants need concrete help navigating support systems.

Survey Highlights:

42 percent said they have been unable to obtain a face mask but would like to have one

69 percent live in a home where at least one person has lost employment

87 percent report no one in their home is receiving unemployment payment or a stimulus check

Rent, utilities, and groceries make up the most urgent needs

Most urgent needs for immigrants. Source: Siembra NC

The Refugee Support Center, a volunteer-based organization helping refugees transitioning into a new life, echoes the need for logistical support. Director Flicka Bateman said families they help are often left with nowhere to turn during the pandemic.

“They face challenges that the rest of us don’t.” Flicka Bateman

Batemen said the refugee center stepped in to help with COVID-19 related resources.

“For example unemployment, they could never it would just- its hard enough for our volunteers to figure out the labyrinth of that but it would be impossible for someone who has language barriers and culture barriers and technological barriers,” Bateman said.

At a supply distribution on Thursday, the organization handed out gallons of milk, soups, meals and hygiene products including masks.

Virtually they’re walking refugees through things like applications for food stamps, or computers for their kids to do school work.

“They can’t get what they’re entitled to because they just can’t navigate the systems,” Bateman said.

Satam Al Hmidi and his family immigrated from Syria. They are refugees now using the Refugee Support Center’s help. He brought his four children to the distribution center to pick up items for free.

“It’s extremely beneficial. It’s a huge help,” Al Hmidi said to CBS 17, speaking through an interpreter.

“Because I don’t read, write or speak English, without this office, I wouldn’t be able to navigate this whole situation,” Al Hmidi said

Source: Siembra NC

Siembra NC told CBS 17 that addressing language barriers will be key to supporting immigrants with their most urgent needs through the pandemic.

Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federal stimulus checks. While some immigrants pay taxes through an ITIN number, they don’t qualify for those checks either because they lack a social security number. Siembra NC’s survey found less than a quarter of respondents received any form of federal government financial assistance.

Source: Siembra NC

At the same time, 45 percent said they were unable to pay May rent, and about half said at least one person in their home lost their job.

This is something that continues to stack up against each other. We know that there won’t be evictions until June, there is still the added stress of these amounts that are owed in rent that are stacking up. At the same time, there are no community solutions,” said Morales.

Siembra NC hopes organizations will see these results and start to brainstorm solutions.

“It’s how do we creatively come up with solutions to include all folks that are having these financial struggles and looking at the ways we can not be requiring immigration status as a part of receiving those,” Morales said.

Click here to view the survey findings yourself.