North Carolina man accused of breaking into home, stealing 23 guns

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man is accused of stealing nearly two dozen firearms and a vehicle from a home near Chadbourn last month.

Back in May, the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook that it was seeking Shane Howard Jones, 51, of Whiteville, in connection with a break-in at a home on Rough and Ready Road, between May 3-6.

Jones was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with 23 counts of larceny of a firearm, breaking and or entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle, and a probation violation.

He was booked into the Columbus County Jail under a $121,000 bond.

