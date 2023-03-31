RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Dec. 14, the Randolph County deputies were told about a crime that was sexual in nature.

Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, charges were sought against Christopher James Hazelwood, 30, of Asheboro, for felony second-degree forcible rape.

On Wednesday, Hazelwood was arrested after a search warrant was executed and taken to the detention center where he was served the warrant.

The magistrate issued a $150,000 secured bond.