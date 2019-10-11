North Carolina man dies after rock-climbing fall in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (WNCN/KBOI) – A climber who died Tuesday after falling 40 feet was identified as a 33-year-old man from North Carolina, KBOI reports.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho identified the man as Peter A. Kraines. He was from Moore County, according to public records.
Reports pointed toward an equipment issue that led to the fatal fall at the Black Cliffs Rock Climbing area. Another climber called 911. Paramedics and deputies tried to save Kraines, but he died at the scene, KBOI reports.
No other information was released.
