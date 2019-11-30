NC mom accused of killing her daughter on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman is dead after her mother allegedly killed her on Thanksgiving, according to Charlotte police.

At about 9:37 p.m., officers responded to a call for help on the 3300 block of Krupa Court.

At the scene, police found 37-year-old Chante Lavarche Alexander in an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Officers detained 56-year-old Elvira Elizabeth Alexander at the home.

She was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and believe this was a domestic incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a homicide unit detective with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at (704) 432-TIPS.