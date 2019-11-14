North Carolina Museum of History debuts Supreme Court anniversary exhibit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Museum of History is showing off an exhibit which looks back at the 200th anniversary of the North Carolina Supreme Court.

The exhibit opens tomorrow, Friday the 15th, and runs through the end of May.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who made history herself as the state’s first African American Female Chief Justice, sat down with CBS 17’s Bill Young to discuss the exhibit.

