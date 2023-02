THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night.

Police say one person was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time, and the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

Thomasville detectives are investigating in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story.