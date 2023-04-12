Sean Mulford, left, was arrested and Bradley Allen Ferris is wanted by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been arrested — after originally escaping on foot — following a crash and chase in which authorities said he fired a rifle at Pasquotank County deputies on Tuesday. One man remains at large.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office has filed two charges against the passenger in a stolen car. Deputies said the passenger fired three times at deputies during a chase through a neighborhood.

The deputy chased the suspect vehicle for about two miles, heading north on Main Street Extension where the vehicle entered the Foxhaven subdivision.

While traveling through the subdivision, the passenger “brandished a rifle outside the passenger-side window and shot approximately three times toward the pursuing deputy,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The suspect vehicle then struck a parked vehicle located in the subdivision. The suspect vehicle continued travel through the vacant properties until it crashed into a ditch at the wood line area…the subjects then fled on foot into the woods,” a news release stated.

The sheriff’s office said it used drones and a helicopter to search for the two men in the woods, but after a period of time, deputies cleared the scene as the men got away.

However, Sean Mulford was identified as the passenger the night of the chase and crash. He has been arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Mulford appeared before a magistrate Tuesday night, but CBS 17 has not been yet made aware of his conditions of release.

Additionally, the car Mulford was in was reported stolen out of McDowell County on March 17. Mulford, and another person of interest, Bradley Allen Ferris, were said to be driving a black 2001 Ford F350 Super Duty.

Ferris, who remains at-large, is described as 5-foot, 9-inches, a 289-pound male with brown hair and brown eyes.