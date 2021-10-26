1 arrested, 1 wanted after teen found dead by NC railroad tracks

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after a teen was found dead by railroad tracks in Burlington last month, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Michael Tyrelle Bowe, 26, of Graham, and Cylence Carlos Russell, 18, of Burlington, are each charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Bowe was arrested on Oct. 19 and is being held in the Alamance County Jail without bond.

Burlington police are still looking for Russell.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 28, Burlington police officers were called to the 800-block of Railroad Street when they were told about an unconscious person.

The officers found Deykwon Gilmore, 18, Burlington, dead near the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Russell is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.

