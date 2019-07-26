1 arrested, another still being sought in murder of NC mother of 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man wanted in the shooting death of a mother who was killed protecting her children during a home invasion in Monroe has turned himself in.

The incident happened at a home on Tower Court around 4:40 a.m. on July 12. Police say 25-year-old Byron Blair Watkins and 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant forced their way into the home to commit a robbery, but were confronted by Lucero Sosa Capote and her children.

Capote was shot and killed during the confrontation and two of her children were injured.

Sturdivant turned himself in Wednesday night. Watkins is still being sought and sparked a SWAT situation Thursday.

Magalene Helms, Capote’s next door neighbor, said she hopes the suspects are captured.

“I just hope they catch them and prosecute them, whatever they have to do,” said Helms.

Watkins, a white male, 5-foot-6 tall and 160 pounds with tattoos on his entire body, is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharge a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and assault on a child under 12.

Sturdivant is being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault on a female.

Police say Watkins is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. The tipster can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

