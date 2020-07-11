1 arrested in gun battle between cars that killed teen, injured man at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with Thursday afternoon’s shooting on Carolina Beach Road that left a teenager dead and another person injured.

Trequan DeMichael Crews, 21, was taken into custody last night in the 2900 block of Clayton Street and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and shooting into an occupied vehicle among several other drug- and firearm-related charges.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, two vehicles were traveling northbound on Carolina Beach Road around 1 p.m. when they slowed down at the Matteo Drive intersection and Crews allegedly opened fire.

The second vehicle took off as the shooting continued with bullets hitting two other cars at the stoplight and nearby Belle Meade Apartments. No-one in those cars or apartments was injured.

The victims’ vehicle eventually ran off the road and came to a stop at the entrance to the Meridian at Fairfield Park Apartments.

Police say a 15-year-old male was killed, and 24-year-old Tyshaun Delts suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. A third occupant, Daquan Daniels, 25, was not injured.

Scott Maitland lives at the corner of Carolina Beach Road and Matteo Drive. His 12-year-old son heard the gunshots.

“I got a phone call from my son saying that he heard gunshots, and when I came home, I found everything shut down and then that someone was murdered and then I found out it was a fifteen year old kid and that’s a problem. Especially now-a-days, any kid being killed is a problem,” he said.

Across the street, stray bullets hit the Belle Meade apartment complex. A WECT viewer sent in photos of the damage.

Crews is being held under no bond on the murder charge.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information, including any witnesses from the scene, is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.

