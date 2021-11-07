1 brother dead, 1 facing murder charge in NC shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A shooting involving two brothers on Saturday ended with one dead and one facing first-degree murder and other charges, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a social media post.

Deputies responded at 10:36 p.m. to a person shot on Birdsong Drive-in Parkton. That is where deputies found Isaac McNair, 29, shot to death, Wilkins said.

His brother, Isaiah McNair, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He is being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

No other information was immediately available. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. Count on News13 for updates.