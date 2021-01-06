1 charged in deadly home invasion just after Christmas in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of another man in Winston-Salem last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Dejunte Dequan Moore, 21, was identified as one of the suspects and arrested in Winston-Salem.

Moore is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center under no bond.

At about 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at a home on the 1100 block of Louise Road.

Dejunte Dequan Moore

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Robert Pedro Singletary suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until Forsyth County EMS and the Winston-Salem Fire Department arrived.

Singletary died at the scene.

Officers believe that several people had forced their way into the home and held the people inside at gunpoint to rob them. Singletary was shot by one of the robbers.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.