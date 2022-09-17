STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with several felonies following a fatal crash in Stokes County on Monday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Nehemiah Russell James is accused of losing control of his 2015 Nissan and crossing the center lane of Mountain View Road, striking Joseph “Cole” Southern and another motorcyclist head-on.

Southern, 21, later died from injuries he received in the crash. The other cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Southern’s death has struck a chord with many in the Stokes County community, he leaves behind a fiance who is pregnant with his child.

James is being charged with the following:

Felony death by vehicle

Felony serious injury by vehicle

Careless/reckless driving

Driving while impaired

Failure to maintain lane control

Southern’s best friend, Jalon Moorefield, says that Southern was to be the Godfather of his first child that was born just 12 hours after his death.

“It’s not really a feeling, I felt before, the feeling of losing somebody and gaining somebody at the same time,” said Moorefield.

Southern’s funeral services were held Friday in Walnut Cove.