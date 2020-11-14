1 dead, 1 arrested following hours-long SWAT standoff at NC tire shop

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) — Officials say an employee was found dead and a suspect is in custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Concord tire shop on Saturday.

The employee died from a gunshot wound, Concord police said. No motive was given.

Local officials responded to an active SWAT situation at a Concord tire shop near Kannapolis on Saturday.

Police say they were negotiating with one person and encouraged motorists to avoid the area, which was near the Discount Tire store, located near 575 Dickens Place. Also located nearby is a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Officials told Fox 46 that employees said they heard shots fired. Police say one employee was unaccounted for, however, they are unsure if that employee was in the store at the time of the incident.

Concord Police, Kannapolis Police, Cabarrus County Medic, Kannapolis Fire, and SWAT were among the departments that responded to the scene.

