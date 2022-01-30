1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in neighborhood in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in the North Carolina mountains say one person died and another is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just before 3:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Spruce Hill Lane in Asheville, according to a news release from police.

The call was initially about a report of “gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

When police arrived, Asheville officers found two men who had each been shot at least twice. Both were taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Police said Carle Lee Ellington Jr., 24, later died at the hospital.

The other man, 23, is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Police asked anyone with information to call 828-252-1110.

