ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a graduation party on Friday night left one person dead and another injured, police said.

The Bladen County 911 Center was notified at 11:42 p.m. on Friday night of two individuals that arrived at the Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds. The Elizabethtown Police Department was also called to assist with a large crowd that gathered at the hospital.

The high school graduation party took place at the 100 block of White Plains Church Road with an unknown number of people present. An argument ensued resulting in gunfire. There were multiple shooters based on the number of shell casing recovered at the scene, according to officials.

Upon arrival, officers said Eric L. Chancy and Ronkira D. Lennon suffered gunshot wounds.

Chancy died from his injuries and Lennon was later released from the hospital, according to police.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is aggressively investigating the incident.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office 910-862-6960.