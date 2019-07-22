1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts at NC Chicken Shack

Police at the Chicken Shack after the shooting on Sunday. WNCT photo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police on Monday released the names of the victims involved in Sunday’s fatal shooting outside the Chicken Shack restaurant in Greenville.

Police say 21-year-old Cortavious Arrington was shot and killed during the encounter.

C-allah Coombs Jr., 22, was shot and received treatment at Vidant Medical Center for a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between several people who knew each other.

Police said both victims were shot by a third person at the Chicken Shack at 425 Hooker Road.

Shortly after the shooting, a suspect was taken into custody at the City Gas on North Greene Street, but police say he has not yet been charged with a crime.

Detectives are reviewing the facts of the case with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges are warranted.

According to police, the suspect is not considered to be a flight risk or a danger to the public.

