1 dead, 2 hurt after car goes airborne, causes SUV to flip on NC highway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and two others injured in a crash on I-485 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485 near Providence Road, exit 57. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CMPD later reported that the vehicles included a 2008 Lincoln Town Car and a 2018 Honda Pilot. The driver of the Town Car was pronounced deceased.

An initial investigation into the matter determined that the Town Car ran off of Providence Road to the right and continued to travel without stopping before going airborne onto I-485. The vehicle struck the Pilot upon landing on the highway, causing it to spin and roll over onto its roof.

No names have been released.

Firefighters said one person was pinned in a vehicle and asked drivers to use caution in the area as crews worked at the scene.

According to officials, the vehicle that caused the crash was originally on Providence Road before getting on I-485. CMPD is investigating.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

