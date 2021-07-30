1 dead, 2 in hospital after fiery crash on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person died and two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened as a car was going east on I-40 and ran off the road into the median. The car then went through the wire barrier and into westbound traffic, troopers say.

The driver sideswiped a Ford truck and a van before hitting a BMW head-on and crashing into another van.

The BMW caught fire after the person inside got out. The driver of one of the vans and the driver of the BMW were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver going east in the westbound lanes died in the crash. Troopers currently don’t know why the driver went off the road.

All lanes of I-40 have since reopened.