SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed, two others were hurt, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting near a Walmart in Salisbury, CBS affiliate WBTV reported.

The Salisbury Police Department said at 9:25 p.m. it was investigating an incident at 323 S. Arlington Street in Salisbury.

“There is a heavy police presence in the area. Please avoid the area,” police said on Twitter.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene and remains at-large, according to WBTV.

This story will be updated as more information is released.