1 dead, 2 more wounded in shooting at Duplin County party

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) – An early-morning shooting on Sunday left one person dead and two others injured in Duplin County.

Several agencies responded to the incident that happened at American Legion Post 156 in Wallace.

According to the town’s police department, people from out of the area were renting the facility.

“The incident appears to have been related only to guests of the party, and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public,” read the town’s Facebook post.

As of noon Sunday, there was no information about the condition of the two people who were shot.

The scene has been cleared, and the roads are back open.

Officers and the State Bureau of Investigation were working to put the pieces together and find out what led to the shooting.