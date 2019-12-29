1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside NC mall

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) — One person was killed at a North Carolina mall near Charlotte Saturday night and two others have been transported to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, according to Concord police.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills Mall.

The Concord Police Department said an area for parents to pick up their children is being moved to the parking lot of Sea Life Aquarium.

Police said parents drive through the Carolina Lilly entrance because all other entrances to the mall remained closed.

By 10:40 p.m., police said they had the perimeter of the mall secured.

Just before 9 p.m., police stressed the incident was not an active shooter situation, but that people should avoid the area.

WBTV photo of the scene outside Concord Mills Mall after the shooting Saturday night.

