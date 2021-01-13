1 dead, 3 hospitalized following retaining wall collapse in Henderson County

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – One person was killed and three others were taken to local hospitals after a retaining wall collapsed in Hendersonville.

According to a news release from the City of Hendersonville, the retaining wall collapsed at the Hajoca parking lot, located at 1027 Spartanburg Highway, at around 9:30 a.m.

One person was dead upon emergency responders arrival, while two people were flown to Mission Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

Additionally, another person was transported by ambulance to Pardee and one other person sustained minors injures and was treated at the scene.

According to a release from the city, next of kin notifications are underway and no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone in the area is asked to avoid the intersection of Spartanburg Highway and Old Spartanburg Highway.