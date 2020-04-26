1 dead, 3 others wounded in NC after fight escalates into shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Salisbury.

Police said a fight escalated into a shooting around noon in the 900 block of East Lafayette Street.

“This is very preliminary information,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “We know that a fight was occurring and it escalated to where shots were fired.”

One person was fatally shot, another was airlifted to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with serious injuries and two others, including a juvenile, had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say no one is custody or has been arrested, and they aren’t sure whether the shooting is related to a shooting in the same area on Friday.

“…nor do I have any information I can share on identity or possible suspects,” Stokes added.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: