1 dead, 6 injured in ‘chaotic’ NC bar shooting as 100+ gather, fights break out

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — One person is dead and six others were injured in a weekend shooting at a bar in Ahoskie.

According to Ahoskie Police, they were called to the incident just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Ahoskie Inn regarding a shooting at the Alaysia Bar & Grill.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing more than 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn. Police said multiple guns were found in the nightclub and outside.

One person, identified as 22-year-old Aulander resident Jairen Lyles, was found dead at the scene, with a gunshot wound.

Six people were also injured, five of which sustained gunshot wounds and were sent to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

While at the scene, police say several fights broke out in the parking lot. Ahoskie is located in Hertford County, about 30 miles northeast of Rocky Mount.

“This is a very sad night for our community. It was a chaotic crime scene with multiple guns as evidenced by the different types of gun casings found inside and outside of the nightclub,” said Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell in a press release.

“This type of violence cannot be tolerated in our community.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Ahoskie Police at (252) 332-5011.