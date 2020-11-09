HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and “a few other victims” were wounded in a shooting at a High Point church Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at Living Water Baptist Church at 1300 Brentwood St., according to a news release from High Point Police.

A man was found dead outside. The other victims suffered minor injuries, police said.

At least two ambulances were at the scene and several police cars responded. Crime scene tape was up around the church.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.