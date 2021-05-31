1 dead after 3 hit by gunfire in Asheville bar shootout; 30+ rounds fired

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead after three people were hit by gunfire during a shootout at a bar in the North Carolina mountains, police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at Westville Pub, located at 777 Haywood Road in west Asheville, according to a statement from Asheville police.

More than 30 shell casings were found after the shootout. Seven vehicles were hit by gunfire.

Keith Larnel Blair, 31, of Asheville, died. One of the two others who was shot is in critical condition, police said.

The bar was closed on Saturday but reopened for regular business hours on Sunday.

The deadly shooting is the third homicide in Asheville since the start of 2021.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.