NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in an early-morning shooting that happened in New Bern, police there said.

Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.

Police said Saturday morning that one of the men died. Saturday night, officials said the second injured victim also passed away.

The third man who was shot, who is also identified as the suspect, is recovering in the hospital, listed in stable condition.

Police identified those who died as Mishawn Akeem Jackson, 29, of New Bern and Paul Anthony Edwards, Jr., 34, of Vanceboro. The suspect has been identified as Clonzie Lee Nealy, Jr., 34, of New Bern.

Officials said Nealy will face charges upon his release from the hospital. The District Attorney’s Office has also been briefed, police said. Nobody else was believed to be injured, and police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department TIPS line at (252)-636-5034 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252)633-5141.