GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has died after a shooting in Greensboro.

Around 7:44 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shots fired call on Brice Street.

When they got there, they said they found two people who had been shot. Two other victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, according to police.

On Friday, police said that one of the victims, Ronald David Green, 42, died from his injuries. This is being investigated as a homicide.

Two underage victims were taken to the hospital and released, and a 20-year-old victim who was brought to the hospital by private vehicle remains in critical condition.

There is no suspect at large.

Police said they believe the shooting was drug-related.