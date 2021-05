DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials confirmed a fatality after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday afternoon in Powells Points in North Carolina.

Local authorities responded to the incident shortly after it occurred around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 158 on the Wright Memorial Bridge.

All eastbound lanes were temporarily closed following the crash, but have since reopened.

Police have not identified the victim.

This is breaking news and will be updated.