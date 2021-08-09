1 dead after shooting at NC home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating after a fatal shooting on West English Road.

High Point police confirm that they responded to the 2000 block of West English Road Monday around 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot.

He was then pronounced dead. Detectives are still working to confirm the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

No further information is available at this time.