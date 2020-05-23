1 dead after tree falls on Charlotte home; 2 in SUV trapped by fallen tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY)- Charlotte first responders say one person was found dead after crews responded to a home where a tree had fallen Friday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire responded to a home in the 2700 block of Idlewood Circle in reference to a large tree on a home.

Dozens of trees fell throughout the Freedom Park neighborhood.

Three contractors were the only people in the home when the tree fell. One contractor died at the scene and two others were wounded.

Witnesses say they saw the aftermath of the tragic incident and reported that there were other people in the home at the time.

During the same storm, a tree fell on a car in south Charlotte, trapping two people inside.

Providence Road had to be shut down after the massive tree crashed onto an SUV. Medic says two people were inside at the time, but they were able to get out.

Medic did not comment on their condition.

WJZY was at the scene where crews were working to get the road back open. No word on what time that will be.

