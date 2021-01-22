RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Rutherford County that happened on Friday.

Deputies responded to the incident on Doggett Road near Quail Run in Forest City, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two people were involved in a dispute when the shooting happened.

Deputies said investigators are still speaking to witnesses but that they do not believe there are any other suspects and there is no danger to the public.