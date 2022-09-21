SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — An ultra-light glider carrying two men crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores in the Outer Banks.

Southern Shores Town Clerk Sheila Kane says the glider malfunctioned and crashed around 10 a.m.

One of the passengers was rescued and is expected to be OK. The other passenger’s body was recovered in the area of 120 Ocean Boulevard around 2:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire and Southern Shores Ocean Rescue were assisted by Duck Fire and Rescue and two beach nourishment boats.

No other information has been shared at this time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.