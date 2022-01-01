1 dead, another transferred to Cape Fear Valley in New Year’s Eve shooting; suspect on the run, deputies say

A suspect is on the run after he shot a man in the head and shot a woman in the hand in Clarkton, North Carolina (Bladen County Sheriff’s Office).

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is dead and a woman is receiving treatment at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville after a New Year’s Eve shooting.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Clarkton deputies responded to the 5600 block of Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton to find one adult male shot to death in the head. He has been identified as Ervin Junior Ripley, 51.

Deputies also discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. She has been identified as Debra Purdie, 53.

Upon initial investigation, a witness identified 37-year-old William James Purdie, 37, as the shooter.

William James Purdie

Warrants are currently out for his arrest for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Deputies said William Purdie fled from the scene and is believed to be driving a Honda, but do not have any other vehicle information at this time.

Officials also confirmed this is a domestic incident.

CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.