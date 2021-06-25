1 dead, hazardous materials removed in death investigation at NC home, police say

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – One person was found dead inside a home in Leland Friday.

At approximately 1:43 a.m. Friday, officers with Leland Police Department and Leland Fire & Rescue were dispatched to 1207 Regalia Ln. in reference to a death investigation.

UPDATE: Police ID man found dead at NC home with explosive device, hazardous materials inside

The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy and toxicology report, and the victim’s identity has not been confirmed, pending notification of the next of kin.

After discovering “potential incendiary devices as well as hazardous materials,” the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit was called to the scene.

The device was made safe, which caused a loud noise that some reported hearing. There was no active threat to the public or surrounding areas.

Crews from Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point’s Hazardous Materials Team responded and conducted a removal and disposal of all hazardous materials at the scene.

The Leland Police Department, in conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigation and The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms, is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.

